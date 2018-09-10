Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 4-7% return

The Nifty is likely to open lower on Monday following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 52 points higher at 11,589 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 47 points or 0.4 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,588-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street's major indexes fell on Friday as US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and Apple Inc indicated that some of its products could be subjected to such levies, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares started the week in the red again on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day and the dollar climbed against major currencies after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China, it said.

Stocks in news:

Axis Bank appoints Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO, to take charge from Jan 1

HDFC Life board to meet on Sep 12 to consider appointment of new MD, CEO

Jet Airways gets govt approval to appoint Sharad Sharma as independent director

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover reported total retail sales of 36,629 vehicles in August, down 4.9 percent YoY. Jaguar retail sales up 7.7 percent YoY at 11,802 vehicles and Land Rover sales down 9.9 percent to 24,827 vehicles.

Thyrocare Technologies approved buyback of 8.63 lakh shares at Rs 730 per share aggregating to Rs 66 crores. The buyback size is 14.97 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Axis Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

KPR Mill Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 700.25| Target: Rs 728| Stop Loss: Rs 663| Return 4%

Lupin Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 956.65| Target: Rs 1022| Stop Loss: Rs 915| Return 7%

Torrent Power Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 269.20| Target: Rs 290| Stop Loss: Rs 258| Return 7%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.