Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, RITES, Omax Autos, Bank of India

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Axis Bank appoints Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO, to take charge from Jan 1

HDFC Life board to meet on Sep 12 to consider appointment of new MD, CEO

Jet Airways gets govt approval to appoint Sharad Sharma as independent director

Soril Infra approved proposal of raising fund for diversification / expansion of the existing and future businesses

ICRA downgrades loan, debenture rating of IL&FS to 'default risk'

NMDC seeks exploration license for Tungsten in Australia

NTPC board approves Rs 9.7k cr investment for 1,320 MW expansion at Talcher plant

SEBI may summon Kochhars soon; board to discuss coordinated efforts with govt, RBI

Glenmark secures marketing authorization in Germany for its generic version of Seretide Accuhaler

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover reported total retail sales of 36,629 vehicles in August, down 4.9 percent YoY. Jaguar retail sales up 7.7 percent YoY at 11,802 vehicles and Land Rover sales down 9.9 percent to 24,827 vehicles. Retail sales up 64.9 percent in UK, overseas markets 20.2 percent and North America up 2.5 percent, with Europe slightly below last year (up 3.1 percent) while China sales down 38.1 percent YoY.

Reliance Capital: Company has received Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as Core Investment Company - Non- Deposit Taking Systemically Important Institution.

Thyrocare Technologies approved buyback of 8.63 lakh shares at Rs 730 per share aggregating to Rs 66 crores. The buyback size is 14.97 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves

Manappuram Finance to meet Quantum Securities on September 12

Adani Enterprises: Adani Agri Logistics (AALL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur).

RITES: Company has secured an additional work of Rs 294.67 crore from Ministry of Railways for doubling of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines (41.5 Kms) in South Western Railways.

Cyient: Cyient Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly subsidiary of Cyient Limited has acquired 86 percent in Cyient KK (another subsidiary of the company).

Reliance Retail Ventures , a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has purchased 16.31% equity holding in Genesis Colors for a consideration of Rs 34.80 crore

Goa Carbon: Production for August at 13,730.8 MT and Sales at 14,726.8 MT.

Akzo Nobel India: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy will be stepping down as the Managing Director of the company with effect from September 12 and Board appointed Rajiv Rajgopal as Managing Director with effect from November 1. Pradip Menon will be stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 14.

Zenith Exports: IL&FS Securities Services released 3,08,224 equity shares of the company, representing 5.71 percent of the paid-up capital on September 6.

Syndicate Bank revised MCLR w.e.f. September 10

Omax Autos: Board has approved the proposal for establishing a new manufacturing unit at suitable location in Uttar Pradesh, for manufacturing products and equipment supplied to Railways.

Indo Count - CARE reaffirmed the long term bank facilities as CARE AA, outlook negative

Tata Communications strengthens cyber defence in the Middle East with the launch of its cyber security response centre in Dubai

CES Limited: Company has withdrawn record date of September 21 for bonus issue of 27 equity shares for every 1 equity share held.

Shriram City Union Finance - Sujan Sinha has ceased to be the MD & CEO w.e.f. August 31

Indo Count Industries: ICRA reaffirmed its long term rating as AA minus and revised outlook on the long term facilities to Stable from Positive. CARE reaffirmed long term bank facilities as AA with outlook as Negative.

Indian Overseas Bank increased the MCLR by 0.05% across all tenors except overnight tenor with effect from 10.09.2018

Mcleod Russel: HDFC AMC through its three funds hold 5.29 percent stake in the company.

Mahanagar Gas board meet on September 17 to consider general matters of the company

Divya Jyoti Industries: Ankit Maheshwari has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. September 6.

7NR Retail: Due to pre-occupation Deepak Rawal has resigned from the post of internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2018-19.

: Board approved the proposal to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000

each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis to IL&FS Financial Services.

Sical Logistics: Board approved issue of equity shares on preferential basis.

Reliance Power & Reliance Naval: Both companies pledge shares with Yes Bank.

Reliance Naval - lDBI Bank, lender of the company has filed an application before NCLT under IBC process

Bank of Maharashtra: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore for contravention of master circular on fraud.

Bank of India: RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty for contravention of circular on fraud.

Union Bank Of India: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore for contravention of circular on fraud

Kwality Q1FY19 result on September 14

IFCI - Q1FY19 loss of Rs 340 crpre versuss profit of Rs 277 crore, YoY

- Q1FY19 profit at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 7 crore, YoY