Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-10% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Monday following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 3 points higher at 11,680 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,750-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as Canada and the United States concluded trade talks without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Asian stocks dipped on Monday on worries about further escalation of the US-China trade war and unstable emerging market currencies.

TVS Motor Company: Total sales up 8 percent at 3.43 lakh units versus 3.17 lakh units (YoY)

Escorts: Total tractor sales up 4.9 percent at 4,812 units versus 4,587 units (YoY)

Eicher Motors: Total VECV sales up 32.8 percent at 6,069 units versus 4,571 units (YoY)

Maruti Suzuki: Total sales down 3.4 percent at 1.58 lakh units versus 1.63 lakh units (YoY)

Atul Auto: Total sales up 10.12 percent at 4,430 units versus 4,023 units (YoY)

Wipro wins over USD 1.5 billion deal from Alight Solutions

HCC board meeting on Septmeber 5 to consider fund raising by the issue of equity shares or other securities

Deepak Nitrite Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 261.10| Target: Rs 280| Stop Loss: Rs 250| Return 7%

L&T Finance Holding Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 181.60| Target: Rs 200| Stop Loss: Rs 173| Return 10%

Century Textiles Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 977.65| Target: Rs 1050| Stop Loss: Rs 930| Return 7.4%

