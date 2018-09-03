Stocks in the news: Wipro, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Britannia, HCL Tech, Graphite

Stocks in news

: Total sales up 8 percent at 3.43 lakh units versus 3.17 lakh units (YoY): Total tractor sales up 4.9 percent at 4,812 units versus 4,587 units (YoY): Total VECV sales up 32.8 percent at 6,069 units versus 4,571 units (YoY): Total Royal Enfield sales up 2 percent at 69,377 units versus 67,977 units (YoY): Total sales up 27 percent at 58,262 units versus 45,906 units (YoY): Total Auto sales up 14 percent at 48,324 units versus 42,207 units (YoY): Total sales up 27 percent at 17,386 units versus 13,637 units (YoY): Total sales down 3.4 percent at 1.58 lakh units versus 1.63 lakh units (YoY): Total sales up 10.12 percent at 4,430 units versus 4,023 units (YoY)

SML Isuzu: Total sales of 744 vehicles in August 2018 against 541 vehicles in August 2017.

Wipro wins over USD 1.5 billion deal from Alight Solutions

HCC board meeting on Septmeber 5 to consider fund raising by the issue of equity shares or other securities

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: L&T to sell 59 lakh shares (representing 3.41 percent of total paid up equity) of the company through offer for sale on September 3 and 4, with an option to additionally sell 46,27,288 equity shares representing 2.67 percent of paid up equity. Floor price of the offer will be Rs 1,700 per share.

Indiabulls Real Estate subsidiary terminated acquisition of commercial building at Udyog Vihar, Phase IV, Gurugram due to certain commercial issues

Vedanta: KK Kaura has resigned from the post of Interim Chief Executive Officer of company.

Britannia Industries: LIC increased its stake in the company by 0.014 percent to 5.009 percent.

Indian Income Tax Authorities has initiated search under section 132 of Income Tax Act, 1961 at the premises of the Company on August 29, 2018 and August 30, 2018.

The Company is in the process of collating and responding to all the queries raised by the Income Tax Authorities

BHEL: CRISIL has revised company's outlook to Stable from Negative while affirmed the rating for bank facilities at AA+.

GIC Housing Finance: Q1 profit rises to Rs 49.45 crore versus Rs 46.18 crore; total income rises to Rs 292.9 crore versus Rs 274.6 crore (YoY).

Coal India - Coal production for August 2018 at 38.80 MT vs 37.59 MT, growth of 3.2%

Ramky Infrastructure: Company sold shareholding in NAM Expressway to Cube Highways Pte.Ltd., Singapore for Rs 140 crore. The sale proceeds will be used to reduce the debt of the company. Consequent to the sale, consolidated debt of the company will be reduced by about Rs 1,389 crore.

HCL Technologies: Sciencelogic and HCL Technologies partnered to bring Aiops to global enterprise customers.

V-Mart opened three new fashion stores one in the state of Bihar and other two in the state of Assam.

Graphite India: Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Netherlands has signed an investment agreement for acquisition of upto 46 percent stake in General Graphene Corporation, an unlisted US company involved in development of Graphene for commercial applications, for $18.595 million.

MOIL: Company increased prices of ferro grade ore by about 5 percent, retained prices of SMGR, Chemical Grade and Fines; cut prices by 10 percent of specific grade of material i.e. BGL523, DBL456 & DBL457. On sales of BGF534, existing discount of 5 percent during August, 2018 is increased to 10 percent for dispatches during September'2018.

JSW Steel: As per resolution plan submitted by the consortium of JSW Steel and AION Investments Private II Limited, company's shareholding in Monnet Ispat and Energy stood at 23.1 percent. Consortium members holding stood at 74.3 percent.

Godrej Consumer Products: Company through its subsidiary has divested its entire stake in Godrej Consumer Products (UK) Ltd for 34 million pound. Buyer is US-based PE firm JZ International.

Idea Cellular: Company submitted shareholding Pattern for the period ended August 31, 2018.

Idea Cellular: Name of the company changed from Idea Cellular to Vodafone Idea.

Religare Enterprises: Company submitted shareholding Pattern for the period ended August 27, 2018.

Mahindra Logistics: Company appointed Yogesh Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Satin Creditcare Network: CRISIL assigned A1 to company's proposed short term bank loan facility worth Rs 200 crore.

LT Foods: Company approved the proposed investment of up to Rs 140 crore by India Agri Business Fund II Limited in Nature Bio Foods Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in one or more tranches.

Khadim India: Company has issued the Commercial Paper for an aggregate amount of Rs 30 crore.

Trident Texofab: Company has commenced commercial operation of embroidery and stitching unit at Surat from September 1.

Man Infraconstruction: Board has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.26 per share; record date fixed as September 14.

TVS Electronics: Company informed about resignation of Prakash Katama, Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from September 30, 2018.

Dharani Sugars: The company has submitted Resolution Plan to the Lenders on its proposal for restructuring its debts to match with the projected cash flows and the same is under discussion with the banks and institutions.

Orient Abrasives: After persistent efforts of the management, the issue with the workers/labourer have been settled and resolved amicably and that the operations of the company have resumed from August 31.

: Nikhil Dujari resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Company assigned function of CFO to Vinay Mokashi, Financial Controller

of the company for interim period.

Everest Industries: Company appointed Nikhil Dujari as Chief Financial Officer.

Advance Syntex: Board approves migration of the company from SME Platform to Main Board of BSE Limited.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Company completed acquisition of Strides Chemicals Private Limited from Strides Pharma Science and it becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

Patel Integrated Logistics: India Ratings affirmed long term credit rating 'BBB' [outlook stable] for company's fund based borrowings, finance lease and term loan and 'A3+' [outlook stable] rating for its non fund based borrowings from the banks.

Pioneer Embroideries: Nawal Sharma resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

: Sh. C. Venugopal resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.