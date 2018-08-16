Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end in the red after a volatile day

Moneycontrol News

A drag in financials, as well as other major sectoral indices, ensured that the market managed to end the day on a negative note. The Nifty has managed to end below 11,400.

Among sectors, metals were the biggest losers, but banks were the major pain points for the market. Infra and energy names, too, emerged to be among the losers.

The market breadth is negative as 1,161 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,536 shares, while 150 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.