Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end at record closing highs; Nifty ends above 11,550

Positive global cues, a recovery in rupee along with a rally in banks and index heavyweights helped the market kick off the week on a very strong note. Both indices managed to end at record closing highs.

The Nifty managed to hit 11,500 for the first time ever and has ended above 11,550-mark, while the Sensex comfortably traded above 38,000-mark. Strong cues dominated the activity on D-Street through the day and marginally off the high point of the day.

