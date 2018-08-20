App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end at record closing highs; Nifty ends above 11,550

Strong cues dominated the activity on D-Street through the day and marginally off the high point of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol news 

Positive global cues, a recovery in rupee along with a rally in banks and index heavyweights helped the market kick off the week on a very strong note. Both indices managed to end at record closing highs.

The Nifty managed to hit 11,500 for the first time ever and has ended above 11,550-mark, while the Sensex comfortably traded above 38,000-mark. Strong cues dominated the activity on D-Street through the day and marginally off the high point of the day.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research Analyst  Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:21 pm

