Markets@Moneycontrol I Turbulence on D Street

The recent downturn has spurred volatility, with wild swings expected on a daily basis. The rupee has plummeted to new lows, adding to the pressure on the economy.

The situation has not been helped by a rise in crude oil prices. Brent is trading at around the $80/barrel-mark, adding to the export bill. However, the Q2 earnings season has brought a partial reprieve to the gloomy sentiment prevailing in the market. TCS, HUL, and Bandhan Bank announced their quarterly results.

