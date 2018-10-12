App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Turbulence on D Street

Tune in, as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, reviews the opening week of the earnings season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recent downturn has spurred volatility, with wild swings expected on a daily basis. The rupee has plummeted to new lows, adding to the pressure on the economy.

The situation has not been helped by a rise in crude oil prices. Brent is trading at around the $80/barrel-mark, adding to the export bill. However, the Q2 earnings season has brought a partial reprieve to the gloomy sentiment prevailing in the market. TCS, HUL, and Bandhan Bank announced their quarterly results.

Tune in, as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, reviews the opening week of the earnings season.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 09:05 pm

