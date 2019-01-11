App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Here's all you need to know about Q3 earnings

Kshitij Anand, Market Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week’s action in the market and the triggers to watch out for in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the week gone by, the market not only tracked global cues such as trade talks between the US and China, comments from the US Fed and GDP projections in India, it also kept a watch on Q3 numbers that started coming in.

To know all about the Q3 numbers and TCS's performance, watch Kshitij Anand, Market Editor at Moneycontrol as he wraps the week's action and the triggers to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 11:25 pm

