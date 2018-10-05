Markets@moneycontrol I Bears take control on D-Street

Stock prices continue to fall, with the Nifty slipping below the 10,300-level this week. Markets remained under pressure largely on macro concerns of continued rupee weakness.

High crude oil prices also added to the pain. The stocks of oil marketing companies crashed after the announcement of subsidies. Moreover, their capitalization was eroded following the sell-off on Friday after the RBI policy announcement.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol gives his take on what transpired in the market this week, and also gives insights into key triggers to watch out for in the coming days.