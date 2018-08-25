Markets@Moneycontrol | Bull Control: Will markets be able to sustain the rally

With the nifty rising over 11,600, clocking in fresh records, investors wonder whether the momentum can be sustained.

The currency and trade war worries are still an overhang and could place some hurdles on the way. Is this a buy on dips market or a sell in rally market? What are the triggers to watch out for next week?

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares an insight along with the week’s stock market action.