App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Bull Control: Will markets be able to sustain the rally

With benchmark indices touching fresh record highs, find out if it is time to buy on dips or sell

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the nifty rising over 11,600, clocking in fresh records, investors wonder whether the momentum can be sustained.

The currency and trade war worries are still an overhang and could place some hurdles on the way. Is this a buy on dips market or a sell in rally market? What are the triggers to watch out for next week?

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares an insight along with the week’s stock market action.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 11:29 am

tags #BSE #Market Edge #Markets@moneycontrol #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.