you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: After 4-day rally, benchmark indices end on lower note

The Sensex ended down by 84.96 points or 0.23% at 37521.62, while the Nifty ended lower by 10.30 points or 0.09% at 11346.20.

Moneycontrol News

After days of rally, D-Street on Wednesday took a breather of sorts, courtesy the rate hike announced by Reserve Bank of India by 25 basis points. The Nifty managed to close just below 11,350-mark, while the Sensex ended above 37,500.

The Sensex ended down by 84.96 points or 0.23% at 37521.62, while the Nifty ended lower by 10.30 points or 0.09% at 11346.20. The market breadth was narrow as 1,368 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,294 shares, while 161 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

