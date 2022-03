business Markets snap 4-day losing streak led by IT, realty & pharma Indian benchmark indices ended higher amid high volatility led by the realty, IT, pharma names. At close, Sensex was up 581 points, and Nifty was up 150 points. Among sectors, except metal all other sectoral indices ended in the green with pharma, IT, FMCG, capital goods and realty indices up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each.