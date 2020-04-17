App
Apr 17, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, Nifty below 9,150; TCS top gainer

Markets which started off on a strong note witnessed some profit taking post the RBI Governor speech. Sectorally, except pharma and FMCG all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

highlights

  • April 17, 2020 11:52 AM IST

     Buzzing: The share price of Sudarshan Chemical rose more than 3 percent on April 17 after the company restarted its facility at Roha in Maharashtra.

  • April 17, 2020 11:49 AM IST

    Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global:

    Another cut in reverse repo is intended to disincentivize banks from parking funds with the RBI and to incentivize them to lend to the real economy instead. Combination of measures to boost liquidity, improve monetary transmission and relax repayment schedules is the need of the hour in which RBI has been proactive and repeatedly insisting that they would do whatever it takes. Ofcourse this provides much needed liquidity and positive message for NBFC especially and a much eleaborated stimulus package is awaited."

  • April 17, 2020 11:31 AM IST

    Cadila gets final approval: Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Erlotinib Tablets in the strengths of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg.

  • April 17, 2020 11:26 AM IST

    Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management: RBI has reaffirmed its commitment to support the economy and the markets, and have announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore TLTRO. This would be targeted at supporting corporates and smaller private entities. But the issue is that there no lending by banks nor any investment into sectors that require more support. 

    The reverse repo rate cut is to discourage thus reverse flow to RBI. But is doubtful whether this flow can be stemmed easily. Banks are not lending or investing because they fear that under the current conditions they may be adversely impacted if they employ the money for investments or lending.

  • April 17, 2020 11:22 AM IST

    Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk at Choice Broking: RBI’s latest announcements to infuse liquidity and expand bank credit are expected to provide big relief to the NFBC sector as 50 percent of the proposed TLTRO worth Rs 50,000 crore will be invested in small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs.

    The Central Bank has also relaxed NPA recognition norms for NBFCs.  Banks would also get relaxation on Special mentioned a/c, which are unpaid with 60-90 days as on March, but have to make 10 percent provisioning against such standstill accounts.

  • April 17, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist at Edelweiss Broking: RBI has provided supplementary measures to address financial market liquidity, NPA recognition and operational concerns. Key measures which are likely to have a positive impact are a reverse repo cut, additional targeted LTRO for NBFCs and additional funds for HFC.

    This along with relaxation in NPA classification norms is likely to sooth markets. We also expect RBI and government to bring in a COVID bond or monetize central government deficits. This could happen down the line. RBI's whatever it takes stance is encouraging. Market off highs is largely due to volatility.

  • April 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST

    Bank Nifty is up over 3 percent after RBI cut reverse repo rate.

