Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, Nifty below 9,150; TCS top gainer

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management: RBI has reaffirmed its commitment to support the economy and the markets, and have announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore TLTRO. This would be targeted at supporting corporates and smaller private entities. But the issue is that there no lending by banks nor any investment into sectors that require more support.

The reverse repo rate cut is to discourage thus reverse flow to RBI. But is doubtful whether this flow can be stemmed easily. Banks are not lending or investing because they fear that under the current conditions they may be adversely impacted if they employ the money for investments or lending.