Jun 26, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • June 26, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

    We reiterate our consolidation view on the Nifty index and suggest focusing more on stock selection as we’re seeing a decent traction on the broader front. On the sectoral front, FMCG looks best to us followed by pharma and select private banking majors.

  • June 26, 2020 08:05 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel price hike: The Petrol price hiked by 21 paise at 80.13/L and Diesel price by 17 paise at 80.19/L in Delhi today, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • June 26, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Results Today:

    ITC, Coal India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Oil India, NALCO, Emami, Apex Frozen Foods, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Aries Agro, Bilcare, Century Plyboards, Dhunseri Tea, EIH, Elecon Engineering, Eris Lifesciences, Gati, GNFC, Harrisons Malayalam, Hester Biosciences, HT Media, HUDCO, IFCI, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITI, J Kumar Infraprojects, Kajaria Ceramics, McDowell Holdings, Nava Bharat Ventures, Puravankara, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPP Infra Projects, Ruchi Soya Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Sintex Plastics Technology, South Indian Bank, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, etc.

  • June 26, 2020 07:45 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

    Indian ADRs ended higher:
  • June 26, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    US Markets ends higher: Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher in choppy trading on Thursday, with bank stocks soaring ahead of annual stress test results and helping to offset investor jitters over alarming increases in new coronavirus cases.

  • June 26, 2020 07:36 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

    Asian Markets trade firm:
  • June 26, 2020 07:32 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 64.50points or 0.63 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,300.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

