Closing Bell: Indices end in losses on fourth consecutive day, Sensex ends 0.39 percent lower at 54,892.49, Nifty at 16,356.25

RBI would pause for breath after December on hikes, says QuantEco’s Shubhada Rao
After Wednesday’s 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, the Reserve Bank of India still have 75 bps to go, Shubhada Rao, founder of independent research firm QuantEco Research Ltd. Rao pointed out that the RBI has raised its inflation forecast by a massive 100 bps, which shows that the central bank has anticipated every possible adverse effect. While the cash reserve ratio was untouched, she feel, it is still on the table to be used. Her assessment is that in February policy, the RBI could take a pause to assess if the government’s fiscal position is changing. The new fiscal year budget would be out and the fiscal position for FY23 would be known. The RBI would want to assess how the government’s fiscal position for the next year would be. It could resume its rate hiking cycle in April.