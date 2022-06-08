Closing Bell: Indices end in losses on fourth consecutive day, Sensex ends 0.39 percent lower at 54,892.49, Nifty at 16,356.25

June 08, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Repo Rate Hike To Impact Home Loan Borrowers

"The repo rate hike by RBI will impact the home loan borrowers, both the existing as well as the new ones. The hike is positive for the banks and the NBFCs but it is a burden for the borrowers. RBI has raised its inflation forecast for FY23 by 100 basis points to 6.7%, citing supply shocks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequent surge in commodity and oil prices. This is very worrisome," Kunal Valia, Chief Investment Officer – Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors said.

The rise in inflation will impact the purchasing power. Simultaneously, the borrowing cost has gone up too. This dual phenomenon will lead to a slowdown in the economy. Having said that, the repo rate is still lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 percent. There is room for RBI to increase the repo rate up to 5.5%, he added.