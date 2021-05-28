Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Crude Updates:
Oil prices pushed higher on Friday, supported by firm U.S. economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter, while concerns eased about the impact of any return of Iranian supplies.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|51,115.22
|97.70
|+0.19%
|Nifty 50
|15,337.85
|36.40
|+0.24%
|Nifty Bank
|35,095.05
|410.85
|+1.18%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|28,066.05
|988.65
|+3.65%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC
|2,508.85
|-58.70
|-2.29%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2427.00
|67.15
|+2.85%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|14100.00
|-27.30
|-0.19%
US weekly jobless claims drop to fresh 14-month low
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.
Wall Street ends mixed:
US stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.41%, to 34,464.64, the S&P 500 gained 4.89 points, or 0.12%, to 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.72 points, or 0.01%, to 13,736.28.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 49 points or 0.32 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,463 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market On Thursday:
Indian markets remained volatile on the F&O expiry day on May 27 but a bull charge in the last 30 minutes pushed the Nifty above 15,300 to a record closing high.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 97 points to 51,115 and the Nifty50 closed with gains of 36 points at 15,337.
Sectorally, financials lifted the market, with the Nifty Bank gaining more than 1 percent followed by consumer durables, power, utilities and IT.
