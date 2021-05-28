MARKET NEWS

May 28, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,463 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Markets were trading higher, while US markets ended slightly higher after weekly jobless claims fall.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,115.2297.70 +0.19%
    Nifty 5015,337.8536.40 +0.24%
    Nifty Bank35,095.05410.85 +1.18%
    Nifty 50 15,337.85 36.40 (0.24%)
    Thu, May 27, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Shree Cements28,066.05988.65 +3.65%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,508.85-58.70 -2.29%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2427.0067.15 +2.85%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14100.00-27.30 -0.19%


  • May 28, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices pushed higher on Friday, supported by firm U.S. economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter, while concerns eased about the impact of any return of Iranian supplies.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    US weekly jobless claims drop to fresh 14-month low

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    US stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.41%, to 34,464.64, the S&P 500 gained 4.89 points, or 0.12%, to 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.72 points, or 0.01%, to 13,736.28.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 49 points or 0.32 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,463 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Market On Thursday:

    Indian markets remained volatile on the F&O expiry day on May 27 but a bull charge in the last 30 minutes pushed the Nifty above 15,300 to a record closing high.

    The S&P BSE Sensex rose 97 points to 51,115 and the Nifty50 closed with gains of 36 points at 15,337.

    Sectorally, financials lifted the market, with the Nifty Bank gaining more than 1 percent followed by consumer durables, power, utilities and IT.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

