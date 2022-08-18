Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,900 amid volatility, Sensex in the red; Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Sun Pharma top losers

Stocks to watch out for in today's trade: ONGC, Infibeam Avenues, GAIL India, and others in the news today
Power Mech bags FGD Projects worth Rs 6,163 crore from Adani Group, stock hits 52-week high
Sona BLW large trade: 10.2 crore shares (17.2% Equity) worth Rs 5,200 crore change hands at Rs 510 per share
Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors
Rupee opens lower against US dollar
Eros Media World receives delisting notice from NYSE
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,347.22 crore
Blackstone to likely sell Sona BLW shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in block deal today
Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow
US markets closes lower, Dow sheds 171 points
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,154.68
|-105.45
|-0.17%
|Nifty 50
|17,918.15
|-26.10
|-0.15%
|Nifty Bank
|39,485.70
|24.00
|+0.06%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|SBI Life Insura
|1,329.90
|24.55
|+1.88%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|136.15
|-3.50
|-2.51%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|43549.20
|273.35
|+0.63%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30045.60
|-211.30
|-0.70%
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities on gold prices:
COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1780/oz amid choppiness in US dollar index and bond yields as FOMC minutes failed to give much clarity about Fed’s monetary tightening stance. FOMC minutes showed that the central bank wants to continue with rate hikes to control inflation but is also wary about overtightening and its impact on economic growth. Fed’s indecisiveness means that market players may look at economic numbers and central bank comments to determine Fed’s next move. Gold may remain volatile as support from global growth worries, geopolitical issues and inflation concerns is countered by weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand. However, with Fed expected to continue with rate hikes, US dollar may remain supported and this may pressurize gold.
#OnCNBCTV18 | Staffing issues persist in various western countries like the US. Fed could have to do a lot more to bring down inflation. Rally in IT stocks could be stalled as there are headwinds, says Andrew Holland of Avendus Alternate Strategies pic.twitter.com/AfxoMitdEo— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 18, 2022
Power Mech bags FGD Projects worth Rs 6,163 crore from Adani Group:
Power Mech Projects Limited has bagged a record order for 5 Flue Gas Desulphurization [FGD] projects with an aggregating value of Rs 6,163.20 crore. The orders are for a quantum of 15 FGD retrofits to coal based units, whose sizes ranging between 330 MW and 660 MW. These Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects are projected to be implemented over the course of next 30 months are prestigious to PMPL. These 5 projects would be implemented at Adani Group's coal based power plants in Mundra, Tiroda, Kawai and Udupi, the company said in an exchange filing. The stock was trading at Rs 1,207.85, up Rs 51.55, or 4.46 percent on BSE. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,239.45. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,239.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,174.60.
Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors:
The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on August 17.
The additional funds will be made available exclusively for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the minister said. The ECLGS scheme was launched in the wake of the pandemic to help small enterprises struggling amid the unprecedented hit to economic activities. The scheme has since been expanded to include more sectors.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
As we re approach the psychological mark of 18k, the evolution of VIX would be crucial. Favoured view continues to expect Nifty to head into the 18100-18200 before any major attempt to reverse. Downside markers may be pushed higher towards 17835/45 for intraday trades, but just as we maintained yesterday, there are not enough signs of topping out, for which reason, we will continue to maintain the 17660 region as the main reversal point.
Market at open: Sensex is down 189.02 points or 0.31% at 60071.11, and the Nifty shed 54.30 points or 0.30% at 17890.
Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 79.60 per US dollar against August 17 close of 79.45 per US dollar.
Sunil Bharti Mittal – Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises:
Yesterday Airtel paid Rs 8312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change ! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity benchmark indices are expected to drift lower in early trades Thursday, after the FOMC meeting minutes that indicated Fed to stay hawkish on rate hike decision in its next meeting triggered a sharp fall in US markets and drove investors to pullback their equity exposure. Also, consolidation is likely to be the theme as Nifty has reached a nearly four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up 17% from mid-June lows. Further, the latest surge in Nifty may have left the market overextended and vulnerable to a pullback, as Nifty’s 14-day relative strength index, a closely watched momentum gauge, is clearly at an overbought zone.