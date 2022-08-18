Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,900 amid volatility, Sensex in the red; Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Sun Pharma top losers

August 18, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors:

The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on August 17.

The additional funds will be made available exclusively for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the minister said. The ECLGS scheme was launched in the wake of the pandemic to help small enterprises struggling amid the unprecedented hit to economic activities. The scheme has since been expanded to include more sectors.