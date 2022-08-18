English
    Stock Market Live: Is DMart's Aggressiveness Good For The Stock? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    DMart has unveiled brave expansion plans as it finally looks to unleash itself on Indian retail and CJ believes the market will love it but Santo feels valuations are too rich for comfort. Watch the duo debate what DMart's new plan means for the stock and share their thoughts on SBI Cards, IEX and IndiGo.

