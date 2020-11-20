Market Live Updates: Sensex opens in the green, Nifty above 12,800; Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 20, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
My Account
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oil slips:
US markets end higher:
Stocks in the news | Reliance Industries, Tata Chemicals, Route Mobile, RPP Infra Projects, Vikas Multicorp
Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Shree Rama Newsprint, Modison Metals, Max Financial Services, Aarti Industries, UPL, Pricol, Mcdowell Holdings, Kanchi Karpooram, Autoline Industries, Himadri Speciality…
Click here for all the latest information on coronavirus and its vaccine development
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HEG with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 365.
DBS wanted to buy 50% stake of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, RBI did not agree: Promoter
Singapore-based DBS Bank, in 2018, wanted to acquire 50 percent stake in the Tamilnadu-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) for above Rs100 per share, said one of the promoters of the bank. DBS’ Indian arm has now been chosen by the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bail out the crisis-ridden LVB.
In 2018, LVB appointed JP Morgan to scout for investors for a capital raising programme. As a part of this, JP Morgan invited a large number of investors and the offers ranged from Rs100 to Rs155 per share. “That time, DBS approached JP Morgan for a strategic stake buy of upto 50 percent stake in LVB and was offering above Rs100 per share. They wanted to control the bank and consolidate in the global balance sheet,” said K R Pradeep, one of the promoters of LVB bank told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation. Read more
SBI on India GDP: Revised Q2 GDP forecast to -10.7 percent from -12.5 percent with positive bias. Upward revisions reflect faster recovery. Estimates would have been even better if July and August had shown even a little bit of traction. SBI business activity index shows that there is continuous improvement. Q3FY21 numbers could be even better.
Trade Spotlight: Tata Chemicals, Graphite India, & BEL in focus
Stocks like Tata Chemicals which fell by over 6 percent, Graphite India rallied by over 14 percent, and Bharat Electronics rose nearly 7 percent were some of the stocks in focus.
ICICIdirect on market: Nifty snapped its 4-day winning streak as selling emerged from its highest Call base. On the options front, additions were seen in 12,900 and 13,000 Call strikes. These levels should act as hurdles on upsides. However, on the downside, 12,500, 12,600 should be intermediate support for the expiry week. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 22 points while IV rose by 2 percent. The major Put base is at 12,500 strike with almost 25 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 13,000 strike with almost 33 lakh shares.
Selling intensified in the banking space, which dragged the index lower towards its major Put base of 28,500. Apart from Kotak Mahindra Bank, all major banks were big losers. The option structure shows that significant Call OI was seen in OTM and ATM strikes, which is likely to keep the index under pressure at higher levels.
India will get COVID-19 vaccine by April-May: SII's Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), on November 19 said that India will have access to its COVID-19 vaccine, called Covishield, by April-May next year and that the company has been stocking up on "millions of vaccine doses" to get a head-start for inculcation.
"We never dreamed earlier this year that we will have these vaccines ready so soon. The real question now is how long will these vaccines protect us... time will tell if the vaccines will protect us in long term," Poonawalla said.
India’s GDP contraction in Q2 slowed to 9.5 percent: ICRA
Led by a recovery in construction and manufacturing activities, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have contracted to 9.5 percent in the September quarter from 23.9 percent in Q1 FY2021, rating agency ICRA said on November 19.
“A substantial recovery in manufacturing and construction is likely to underpin the expected improvement in the performance of the industrial GVA (Gross Value Added) in Q2 FY2021. Various sectors of manufacturing recorded an improvement in demand and volumes in Q2 FY2021, though the performance was admittedly uneven,” Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said.
Asian markets are trading on a cautious notw with major indices trading in the green