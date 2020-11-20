Market Live Updates: Sensex opens in the green, Nifty above 12,800; Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

DBS wanted to buy 50% stake of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, RBI did not agree: Promoter

Singapore-based DBS Bank, in 2018, wanted to acquire 50 percent stake in the Tamilnadu-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) for above Rs100 per share, said one of the promoters of the bank. DBS’ Indian arm has now been chosen by the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bail out the crisis-ridden LVB.

In 2018, LVB appointed JP Morgan to scout for investors for a capital raising programme. As a part of this, JP Morgan invited a large number of investors and the offers ranged from Rs100 to Rs155 per share. “That time, DBS approached JP Morgan for a strategic stake buy of upto 50 percent stake in LVB and was offering above Rs100 per share. They wanted to control the bank and consolidate in the global balance sheet,” said K R Pradeep, one of the promoters of LVB bank told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation. Read more