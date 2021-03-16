Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

March 16, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

Trade deficit spikes 24%:

India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 percent.

On the other hand, imports rose by 7 percent to $40.5 billion, after January's 2 percent growth. This was mostly due to a surge in gold imports, which jumped 124 percent in the latest month to $5.2 billion, reflecting pent-up demand.

As a result, India's trade deficit continued to climb up in February, spiking nearly 24 percent to $12.6 billion.