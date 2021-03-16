English
March 16, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

Asian indices are trading higher following positive close from the US Markets. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,017 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 16, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Trade deficit spikes 24%:

    India’s merchandise exports managed to grow for the third straight month in February, rising by a marginal 0.67 percent.

    On the other hand, imports rose by 7 percent to $40.5 billion, after January's 2 percent growth. This was mostly due to a surge in gold imports, which jumped 124 percent in the latest month to $5.2 billion, reflecting pent-up demand.

    As a result, India's trade deficit continued to climb up in February, spiking nearly 24 percent to $12.6 billion. Click to read more

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Dollar holds firm in cautious trading before Fed meets

    The US dollar clung to small gains from the start of the week on Tuesday as caution reigned in currency markets ahead of major central bank meetings, headlined by a two-day Federal Reserve gathering beginning later in the global day, reported Reuters.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    While the long term structure of the market continues to remain positive, it may face some hurdles in the near term due to concerns over the bond yields, commodity prices and risk of increase in inflation. Even Nifty valuation at ~21x FY22 EPS is not inexpensive and demands consistent delivery of earnings. 

    Rising bond yields may cap equity valuations as the RBI may have to do a fine balancing act to keep bond yields at lower levels while managing the government’s borrowing program. Thus given the likelihood of high volatility continuing in the market for some time, investors would do well by accumulating good quality companies on decline in the market. 

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 67 points or 0.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,017 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    S&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs, reporetd Reuters.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53% to end at 32,953.46 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65% to 3,968.94. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.05% to 13,459.71. It remains down almost 5% from its Feb. 12 record high close.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Asian markets set to rise on strong US equities

    Asian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the US central bank's meeting later this week.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Market On Monday:

    Smart recovery towards the close of the trade on March 15 suggests that the bulls are not ready to give up yet, as the S&P BSE Sensex closed above 50,000, while the Nifty stayed away 14,900, both crucial support levels.

    At close, the Sensex was down 397 points, or 0.78 percent, at 50,395.08 and the Nifty was down 101.50 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,929.50. Sectorally, buying was seen in metal, power, utilities, IT, and public sector, while selling pressure was visible in energy, finance, healthcare, and capital goods space. On the broader markets front, the BSE midcap index was down 0.7 percent and the smallcap index fell 0.53 percent.

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Peter Lynch's famous quote: 

  • March 16, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

