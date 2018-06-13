Market Live: Bulls look to take control on D-St; Sensex up around 150 points

Ruchi Soya locked at 5% upper circuit: Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries locked at 5 percent upper circuit as Adani group emerged as highest bidder for the company.

Adani's group company offered about Rs 6,000 crore to emerge as the highest bidder for acquisition of bankruptcy-hit edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved, the only other qualified player in the race, has bid for around Rs 5,700 crore, they added.

However, Patanjali will have a right to match the offer under an auction being done under so called Swiss challenge method.