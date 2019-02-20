Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 9-12% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Wednesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 36 points lower at 10,604 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,665 - level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level US-China trade talks resumed in Washington, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks gained a tad on Wednesday after USChina trade talks resumed while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve for clues on policymakers’ thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy, it said.

Stocks in news:

Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the disclosure of 'nil divergence' was as per the regulatory guidelines, days after the RBI threatened to take action for making a confidential report public.

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates has once again submitted a proposal to lenders of its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech for settling dues worth Rs 10,000 crore, amid bids for taking over the realty firm under the insolvency process.

Tyre maker MRF said on Tuesday a large number of workmen at its manufacturing plant near Chennai are on strike since February 2. The strike is illegal and the notice of the strike, including reasons for the same, has not been served on the company, MRF Ltd said.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 112| Stop Loss: Rs 94| Upside 12%

Power Finance Corporation Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 115| Stop Loss: Rs 100| Upside 9%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1022| Stop Loss: Rs 860| Upside 11%