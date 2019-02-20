Stocks in the news: Essel Propack, Duke Offshore, Majesco, Vyapar Industries, Valecha Engg

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on February 20: Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mayur Leather Products, Metalyst Forgings, Rollatainers, Sang Froid Labs (India)

Essel Propack: Company further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit. It has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019.

Duke Offshore: The company received a prestigious contract from Daewoo - Tata projects Limited JV to provide one initial high speed vessel to support construction for the Mumbei Trans Harbour Link project.

Genus Power Infrastructures: India Ratings and Research affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating at A+ with stable outlook.

The Investment Trust of India: Company approved revised Scheme of Arrangement between United Petro Finance Limited (demerged company) and Fortune Credit Capital Limited (resulting company).

Bajaj Healthcare: Board approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one equity share for every one existing equity share held by the members.

Valecha Engineering Q3: Loss at Rs 16 crore versus loss Rs 13.2 crore; revenue rises to Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 43.22 crore YoY.

Vedanta: The company is not in the process of submitting any revised bid for Essar Steel under the IBC process.

The Byke Hospitality: CARE assigned BBB+ rating with negative outlook for company's long term bank facilities.

Majesco: American Public Life Insurance Company selects Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite.

Yes Bank clarified on RBI's Risk Assessment Report for FY18: The bank said the release on RBI Report made with an intention to be fully compliant with SEBI regulations.

Maharashtra Seamless: Company paid Rs 477 crore for acquisition of United Seamless Tabulaar.

JK Tyre: Sanjeev Aggarwal appointed as CFO. Ashok K Kinra ceased to be CFO but will continue with the company as a financial advisor.

Vedanta: Company will proceed with next steps of filing a writ petition before Madras HC to reopen company's Tamil Nadu unit.

Jaypee Infratech: Promoters offer to withdraw company from insolvency U/Sec 12A of IBC. Jaiprakash Associates offers Rs 1,500 crore to creditors versus Rs 8,125 crore owed as principal amount, offers Rs 4,858 crore as debt asset swap, offers Rs 2,000 crore as optionally convertible debentures and seeks a waiver of Rs 1,425 crore interest payment from financial creditors - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Bulk Deals on February 19

NSE

Engineers India: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 33,08,000 shares of the company at Rs 107.63 per share.

NALCO: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 94,45,000 shares of the company at Rs 50.09 per share.

Sarda Energy: Asia Minerals Limited sold 3,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 236.2 per share.

Spencer's Retail: Rainbow Investments Limited purchased 6,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 138.65 per share.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI sold 50,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1.66 per share.

BSE

Punj Lloyd: IFCI sold 1,02,72,641 shares of the company at Rs 1.45 per share.

Enkei Wheels (India): Neerav Apurva Parekh bought 1,25,000 shares of the company at Rs 416 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Just Dial: Representative of the company will attend investors meeting viz. Chasing Growth 2019, Kotak Institutional Equities' Annual Global Investor Conference on February 20 at Mumbai.

IIFL Holdings: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors on February 20 and 22.

Mahindra Logistics: One-on-one conference call is scheduled to be held with Stewart Investors (First State Investments), Investor on February 20.

Quick Heal Technologies: Company will be attending a group meeting of Investors and Analysts on February 20 in Pune.

Jindal Stainless: Company's officials will be meeting certain funds/investors on February 20.

Vyapar Industries: Board meeting to be held on February 22 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: Company's officials will be meeting Goldman Sachs on February 20.

Aurionpro Solutions: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts (participants) on February 21.

Cummins India: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors on February 20, 21 and 28, 2019.

: Investor / Analyst meet is scheduled to be held on February 21 & 22, 2019.