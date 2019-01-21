App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 3-5% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,954-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat-to-higher on Monday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed flat at 10,906 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,954-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks rallied on Friday, helping Wall Street’s major indexes advance for the fourth consecutive week, as increased hopes the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute lifted shares across sectors, said a Reuters report.

Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade, it said.

related news

On the earnings front, as many as 26 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December on Monday which includes names like Amtek Auto, HDFC AMC, Hindustan Zinc, JustDial, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India etc. among others.

Stocks in news:

HDFC Bank posted a 20.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3 net profit at Rs 5,585.85 crore on strong growth in its net interest income (NII). Net Interest Income rose by 21.9% YoY basis.

CLSA maintains buy and raised its target price to Rs 2730 from Rs 2670 earlier

IT firm Wipro on Friday reported 31.83 percent year-on-year rise in profit at Rs 2,544.50 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The board also recommended issuing bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3, which is one bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every three fully paid-up equity shares held.

Morgan Stanley maintained an underweight rating with a target price of Rs 300

Nomura maintained its neutral rating with a target price of Rs 320

L&T: SEBI has asked the company to not proceed with buyback offer due to likely adverse debt-equity ratio.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they recommended:

Indraprastha Gas Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 295| Stop-Loss: Rs 265 | Upside: 5%

Sun TV Network Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs. 504 | Stop-Loss: Rs. 560 | Downside 4%

ICICI Securities Ltd: Sell| Target: Rs. 221 | Stop-Loss: Rs. 240 | Downside: 3%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:49 am

tags #5nance.com #ICICI Securities Ltd #Indraprastha Gas Ltd #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Sun TV Network #Technical Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.