App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 12-15% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 2.5 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,921-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Tuesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. Financial markets the U.K. and U.S. closed for holidays.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 2.5 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,921-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

As many as 383 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Adani Transmission, Amtek Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, Emkay Global, JBM Auto, Jaiprakash Associates, Kwality, Max Financial Services, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank and TeamLease Services among others.

The interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day’s high of 69.34

related news

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1215 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 327 crore, provisional data showed.

Stocks in news:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore, beating analyst estimates on every parametres.

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, on Monday reported a fivefold, or 401 percent, surge in profit at Rs 589.60 crore for March quarter compared with Rs 117.60 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Ports and SEZ on Monday reported a 38.69 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,285.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The port operator had posted a net of Rs 926.77 crore (attributable to shareholders) in the corresponding quarter last year.

Reliance Capital Group to divest entire stake in Big 92.7 FM Radio Business to Music Broadcast Limited. Music Broadcast Limited is a part of the media conglomerate – Jagran Prakashan Group, and the transaction will reduce reliance capital’s debt by an estimated Rs.1,200 crore.

Technical View:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

RBL Bank Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 697| Target: Rs 781 | Stop-Loss: Rs 638 | Upside 12%

HSIL: Buy| LTP: Rs 299| Target: Rs 345| Stop-Loss: Rs 280 | Upside 15%

Surya Roshni: Buy| LTP: Rs 262| Target: Rs 300| Stop-Loss: Rs 242| Upside 15%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 28, 2019 08:44 am

tags #HDFC Securities #HSIL #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #RBL Bank Ltd #Surya Roshni #Technical Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of th ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Releas ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results ...

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 12th Result to be Declared Today ...

I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results t ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade

Someone Just Paid $1.2 Million For a Laptop That is Filled With Apocal ...

Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Annou ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat with positive bias, Nifty aro ...

Manpasand Beverages hits 20% lower circuit for 2nd day after arrests o ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Top brokerage calls for May 28: Credit Suisse downgrades Zee, cuts TP; ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Market continues to be euphoric: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty a ...

Luv Ranjan talks about De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and w ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.