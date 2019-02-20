App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Seamless rallies 4% on acquisition of pipe maker under CIR process

The DP Jindal Group company made this acquisition under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR process).

Indian Hume Pipe | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 32 percent
Indian Hume Pipe | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 32 percent
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The acquisition of hot roll seamless pipe manufacturing company lifted Maharashtra Seamless shares nearly 4 percent in morning on Wednesday.

"....made payment of Rs 477 crore for acquisition of United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited (USTPL)," the ERW and seamless pipes & tubes manufacturer said in its filing.

The DP Jindal Group company made this acquisition under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR process) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 as approved by Hyderabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal.

At 09:34 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 444.60, up Rs 11.70, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maharashtra Seamless

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.