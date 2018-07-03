JPMorgan maintains overweight on ONGC; target Rs 265

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday as JPMorgan maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 265 per share.

The company is moving on towards the next stage of re-structuring. The stock pricing in large subsidy/oil cess and have not seen any increase in oil cess, said JPMorgan.

The forecasts are based on USD 60 per barrel crude price and USD-INR of 65.50, it added.

At 11:25 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 159.70, up Rs 3.85, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 212.90 and 52-week low Rs 152.45 on 25 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.99 percent below its 52-week high and 4.76 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil