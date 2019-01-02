Jet Airways plunges over 5% after default on payment, rating downgrade

Moneycontrol News

Shares of cash-strapped Jet Airways plunged as much as 5.6 percent intraday on January 2 after the company defaulted on a payment to banks and a rating downgrade by ICRA.

The airline had said on January 1 that it defaulted on a debt payment to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

ICRA downgraded long-term rating of Jet Airways to D from C. The short-term rating has been revised to D from A4.

"This rating downgrade considers the delay by the company in the payment of interest and principal instalment due on December 31, 2018," Jet Airways said in a statement.

At 1316 hours, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 267.90 on the BSE, down 4.68 percent.