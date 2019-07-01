App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank shares gain 2% as Nomura maintains its bullish stance

Nomura said Bharat Financial Inclusion's business is certainly more profitable within a bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IndusInd Bank shares rallied 2 percent intraday on July 1 after Japanese brokerage Nomura said it expects the stock to return 26 percent on growth in Bharat Financial Inclusion.

"We maintain buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,775 per share," the brokerage said, adding past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19 percent return on equity.

Nomura said Bharat Financial Inclusion's business is certainly more profitable within a bank but it cut earnings estimate by 3-4 percent to factor in lower fees.

Close

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,422.15, up Rs 12.05, or 0.85 percent on the BSE at 1021 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank

