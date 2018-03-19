App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 19, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India has reasonably low wages: Paul Krugman

From the side-lines of Network18's Rising India Summit, Latha Venkatesh caught up with Nobel Laureate and Economist Paul Krugman on a whole host of issues ranging from Trump, tariffs, China and India in the global context.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

India still has reasonably low wages, productivity is low but not as low as some other places, he said.

India still has reasonably low wages, productivity is low but not as low as some other places, he said.

For more, watch accompanying video…

#FII View #Rising India Summit

