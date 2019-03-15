In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | SIP inflows ebb; what should investors do?

Inflows through the SIP route have been falling. Should you be worried?
Udayan Mukherjee
Mutual fund inflows, especially through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, have been steadily declining over the past few months. This means the market will have to start relying on foreign portfolio investments.
With elections around the corner, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee explains what SIP investors should do in such a scenario.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 04:33 pm