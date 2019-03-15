App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | SIP inflows ebb; what should investors do?

Inflows through the SIP route have been falling. Should you be worried?

Udayan Mukherjee
Whatsapp

Mutual fund inflows, especially through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, have been steadily declining over the past few months. This means the market will have to start relying on foreign portfolio investments.

With elections around the corner, CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee explains what SIP investors should do in such a scenario.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #FPI #Market Edge #sip #Udayan Mukherjee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Mohit Raina Felt 'Nostalgic' After Watching 'Kesari' Promo

BSP Joins Hands With Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pawan ...

Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demandi ...

It Took One Address From New Zealand PM To Turn a 'Gunman' into a 'Ter ...

Indian Mission in New Zealand Offers Support After Mosque Shootings

Microsoft Targets Video Game Developers, in Challenge to Amazon's Clou ...

India, Myanmar Armies Thwart Bid to Attack Kaladan Transport Project N ...

IPL 2019: Kotla More Than a Ground for Me - Ishant

Former Bond Girl Eva Green Says That James Bond Should Always Be A Ma ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.