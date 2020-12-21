ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Invesco MFs buy Birlasoft shares worth Rs 123 crore

live bse live

ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Invesco mutual funds have invested Rs 123 crore in smallcap software company Birlasoft.

These fund houses acquired 20 lakh equity shares each (representing 0.72 percent each of the total paid-up equity) in Birlasoft at Rs 205.15 per share via open market transactions, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Texas-based private investment firm Acacia II Partners LP sold 67,11,857 equity shares in Birlasoft (representing 2.42 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 205.15 per share.

Acacia held 4.63 percent equity stake in the software company as of September 2020.

Among other deals, Edelweiss Retail Finance acquired 2,04,000 shares in Majesco at Rs 974 per share.

Avendus Absolute Return Fund bought 16,73,026 shares in Max Financial Services at Rs 653 per share on the NSE. However, Moneyline Portfolio Investments sold 37.40 lakh shares at Rs 654.55 per share.