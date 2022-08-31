Happy Ganesh Chaturthi | 8 investment lessons from Lord Ganesha

We all know the stock markets offer significant returns in the long term. If you haven’t invested yet, then this auspicious occasion is the ideal time.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, as we pray with all our hearts for success and wisdom to be showered upon us, here are eight investment lessons from Lord Ganesha:

1. Start to succeed

Lord Ganesha is called the Lord of new beginnings. This reminds us that the most important part of any journey is to first begin. This is the first lesson when it comes to making money: you must take the first step and invest your money. And what better time to start your financial journey than this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Remember, the earlier you start, the better, as your money will stay invested for a longer duration and compound faster.

2. Invest with intelligence

Lord Ganesha is called Gajanana because he has a large elephant head symbolising intelligence.

Here, Ganesha tells us that while investing, we must use our intelligence and knowledge and look at all aspects of an asset class and then invest our hard-earned money.

3. Be willing to listen

Symbolising Lord Ganesha’s large ears, he is also called Lambakarna. This indicates that Ganesha listens intently and takes note of every wise word that comes his way.

And this is exactly what you must do before investing. Listen intently, gather information about investment options, and always take your financial advisor’s views.

4. Attention to detail

Lord Ganesha’s small yet sharp eyes are the reason he is called Chinteshwara. This depicts the ability to concentrate while avoiding distractions. From an investor’s perspective, even if your investment is volatile, you must avoid the herd, stick to your plan and focus on your investments.

5. Fork out bad investments

Because of Ganesha’s broken yet strong tusk, he is called Ekadantaya. This indicates that we must eradicate underperforming and loss-making investment plans from our portfolio.

6. Flexibility and adaptability

Lord Ganesha has a strong and curved trunk, which is why he is called Vakratunda, which represents flexibility and adaptability. We might come across a better investment opportunity that can offer a massive return at some point. Here, we must be flexible and adaptable and adjust our portfolio to reap these additional benefits.

7. Be humble

Even though Lord Ganesha is strong and powerful, he prefers to choose Mushaka, the humble mouse, as his vehicle. Investors must learn to keep expectations under control and invest with discipline.

8. Remove all obstacles

Lord Ganesha is also known as the Vighnaharta, or the remover of obstacles. A good investment would do the same. It helps us remove worries and obstacles that come our way and fills our life with happiness.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Lord of Riddhi (prosperity) and Siddhi (accomplishment) bless you with everlasting success in your life and your portfolio.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.