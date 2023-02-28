Green hydrogen: Prominent names set to benefit from government push

On February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated capital investment worth Rs 35,000 crore towards energy transition and achieving India’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

An additional Rs 19,700 crore was sanctioned for the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission. India views green hydrogen as a key decarbonisation tool and plans to increase its production to 5 million tonnes annually by 2030, entailing the setting up of at least 125 GW of renewable energy and significant electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel with no carbon emissions at the end-use stage. However, producing hydrogen from fossil fuels adds to the carbon footprint.

The target is to produce green hydrogen from electrolysis of water using green or renewable energy, which has no carbon emissions. This will result in virtually zero emissions during generation and end use.

Dipti Sharma