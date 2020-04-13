App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GPT Infraprojects jumps 20% on road-widening order in Manipur

The company has orders worth Rs 1,650-crore, including a cumulative order inflow of Rs 1,14.68 crore, in the current financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Image: Pexels)
Picture for representation (Image: Pexels)
 
 
GPT Infraprojects share price rallied 20 percent intraday on April 13 after the company received a Rs 114.68-crore road-widening order in Manipur.

The stock has consistently been in an uptrend from last week, rising 55 percent so far since. It was quoting at Rs 21.45, up Rs 3.46 or 19.23 percent, on the BSE at 1154 hours.

"We bagged a contract of widening to two lanes with hard shoulder of Churachandpur to Tuivai section of NH 102B (package 4A) in Manipur on EPC mode," the flagship company of GPT Group said in its BSE filing.

The order, valued at Rs 114.68 crore, was received from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, New Delhi, it added.

The company has Rs 1,650-crore orders, including a cumulative order inflow of Rs 114.68 crore, in the current financial year.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:21 pm

