    Gold rises Rs 487; silver gains Rs 426

    The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,079 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
    Representative image


    Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained Rs 487 to Rs 52,566 per 10 grams amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.


    Silver also rose by Rs 426 to Rs 58,806 per kg from Rs 58,380 per kg in the previous trade. The rupee depreciated 36 paise to 79.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, as disappointing macroeconomic data and US-China tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

    In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,774 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.12 per ounce. ”Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.58 per cent at USD 1,774 per ounce on Thursday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

