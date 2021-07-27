Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; support placed around Rs 47,300

Gold was trading flat in Indian markets on July 27 following the muted trend in international spot prices, as investors turn cautious ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.02 percent lower at Rs 47,450 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.22 percent lower at Rs 66,970 a kilogram.

The Fed officials are likely to affirm after their two-day meeting that a strong US recovery and their plan for an eventual policy shift both remains underway, a Reuters report said.

Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, it said.

August gold futures contract breached $1,800 a troy ounce on a daily closing basis in the international market on July 26. August gold futures contract settled at $1,799.20 a troy ounce and September silver futures contract settled at $25.32 a troy ounce.

Both metals settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets. Gold and silver are showing sideways move ahead of the Fed meeting week, experts said.

“Gold breaches $1,800 per troy ounce levels ahead of the FOMC meeting but expected to hold its key support level of $1,778 per troy ounce. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Tuesday’s session,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“Gold has support at $1,792-1,778 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,808-1,822 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at 47,300-47,070 and resistance at 47,700-47,850; silver has support at 66,600-66,200 and resistance at 67,500-68,000 levels.”

Jain suggests buying in silver around Rs 66,600 with a stop loss of 66,200 on a closing basis for the target of 67,700.

Technical indicators

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

Silver is looking more strong than gold on the daily chart as it is creating a positive divergence. Traders are advised to create long positions in gold and silver near support levels. They should also focus on important technical levels given below for the day:

August gold closing price: Rs 47,420; support 1–47,250; support 2–47,000; resistance 1–47,670 and resistance 2– 47,955.

September silver closing price: Rs 67,121; support 1— 66,700; support 2—66,200; resistance 1—67,467 and resistance 2—67,950.

Abhishek Chauhan, Head, Commodities & Currencies, Swastika Investmart

Gold and silver traded range-bound to the downside ahead of the FOMC meeting as traders await the Fed's clues on inflation and comments for asset reduction programme.

The dollar index, which measures the basket of major currencies, slipped from higher levels on July 26 towards 92.60 level.

Cryptocurrencies also gained due to sideways movement in gold. Bitcoin surged 13 percent on July 26.

Gold has resistance at 47,800, while support is at 47,200. On July 27, any rise in prices towards resistance levels may witness selling pressure in gold and silver as markets await the Fed meeting outcome. Silver has support at 66,000 and resistance at 67,800.

