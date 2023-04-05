F&O Manual: Market on recovery mode, say traders, as Nifty rises for another day

Buying continued for another day in the market amid a wider recovery however gains in headline indices were limited. Catchup by banking stocks also improved traders’ sentiments. As of 10.20 am, the Nifty was up 0.53 percent at 17,489.50.

Nifty futures were up 0.5 percent as well, trading at the 17,560 level. On the option front, 17,400 strikes saw heavy put activity as it started emerging as a local support area for the index. Fresh put positions were also increasing at 17450 and 17500 as bulls tried to push the index higher.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“Bank Nifty was lagging a bit even as Nifty rose, we can see a change on that front,” said Shijumon Antony, a Kochi-based derivatives trader. He, thus, sees a rally in the index.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.