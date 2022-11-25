 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Five state-run lenders now in India’s top 10 most-valued banks

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Analysts attributed the rally in PSU bank stocks to robust earnings, higher credit growth and improvement in asset quality.

A rally in public-sector bank stocks has led five of them to the top 10 most-valued Indian lenders this year, compared to three in 2021.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India are in the top 10.

SBI is India's third most-valued lender with a market capitalisation of Rs 5.44 lakh crore, BoB ranks seventh with Rs 88,120 crore, Canara Bank (Rs 59,557 crore) ranks eighth, PNB (Rs 55,935 crore) ranks ninth and Union Bank of India (Rs 53,721 crore) ranks 10th.

At the end of 2021, SBI, BoB and PNB were in the top 10.

HDFC Bank remains India’s most valued bank with a m-cap of Rs 9.06 lakh crore, followed by ICICI Bank (Rs 6.54 lakh crore).

The Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the Nifty Bank index by a wide margin so far this year. The Nifty PSU Bank jumped 60 percent while the Nifty Bank index advanced 21 percent.