Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate Palmolive Q2 profit rises to Rs 244 crore, toothpaste volume grows 4%

EBITDA came in at Rs 323.1 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent while toothpaste volume growth rose 4 percent.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Colgate Palmolive reported its September quarter earnings which were largely in line with the Street estimates.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 244.1 crore aided by corporate tax cut while revenue stood at Rs 1,221.8 crore.

EBITDA came in at Rs 323.1 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent while toothpaste volume growth rose 4 percent.

The stock has rallied over the past few months, rising 36 percent since July 1. The company's AD expenses rose 26.5 percent at Rs 176 crore.

This is the company's first quarterly results since the appointment of managing director Ram Raghavan and the company's market share will be a key figure to watch.

Colgate Palmolive (India) closed at Rs 1,564.80, up Rs 4.45, or 0.29 percent.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Results

