Closing Bell: Sensex ends 368 points lower, Nifty below 10,700; Zee Ent surges 15%

Market at close: Benchmark indices slipped 1 percent but off day's low with Nifty finished below 10,700 level, while Sensex closed 368 points lower.

The Sensex was down 368.84 points at 35656.70, while Nifty was down 119 points at 10661.50. About 618 shares have advanced, 1933 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, TCS, Coal India and L&T are the top gainers on the Nifty, while Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are among major loser on the Nifty.

Among the sectors pharma index lost 2.5 percent, while metal, auto, bank, energy, FMCG and Infra lost 1 percent each. Meanwhile, IT index has provided some support as it gained 0.5 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap index lost nearly 2 percent each.