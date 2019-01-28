App
Jan 28, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 368 points lower, Nifty below 10,700; Zee Ent surges 15%

Among the sectors pharma index lost 2.5 percent, while metal, auto, bank, energy, FMCG and Infra lost 1 percent each.

highlights

  • Jan 28, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market at close: Benchmark indices slipped 1 percent but off day's low with Nifty finished below 10,700 level, while Sensex closed 368 points lower.

    The Sensex was down 368.84 points at 35656.70, while Nifty was down 119 points at 10661.50. About 618 shares have advanced, 1933 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged. 

    Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, TCS, Coal India and L&T are the top gainers on the Nifty, while Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are among major loser on the Nifty.

    Among the sectors pharma index lost 2.5 percent, while metal, auto, bank, energy, FMCG and Infra lost 1 percent each. Meanwhile, IT index has provided some support as it gained 0.5 percent.

    BSE midcap and smallcap index lost nearly 2 percent each.

  • Jan 28, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Zensar Technologies Q3 result: Net profit was up at Rs 12.1 crore against Rs 0.3 crore. Revenue at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore, YoY.

  • Jan 28, 02:56 PM (IST)

    Just IN | Audit of Dr Reddy's API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda (Nalgonda District), by the USFDA, has been completed and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

  • Jan 28, 02:54 PM (IST)

  • Jan 28, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Wockhardt Q3 result: Consolidated net loss at Rs 71.1 crore against loss of Rs 40.8 crore. Revenue up 4% at Rs 1,046 crore versus Rs 1,005.3 crore, YoY.

  • Jan 28, 02:13 PM (IST)

  • Jan 28, 02:06 PM (IST)

    RBL Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 36% at Rs 225.2 crore, NII up 40% at Rs 655.1 crore. Gross NPA at Rs 695.5 crore and net NPA at Rs 358.2 crore.

  • Jan 28, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are continue to trade lower in the afternoon session with Nifty trading around 10,650 level.

    At 13:54 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 406.19 points at 35619.35, while Nifty is down 131.80 points at 10648.70. About 453 shares have advanced, 1900 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged 

  • Jan 28, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Canara Bank Q3 result: Net profit at Rs 317.5 crore, gross NPA at 10.25 percent, net NPA at 6.37 percent.

  • Jan 28, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.16 per dollar.

  • Jan 28, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Just In: Rane Brake Lining Ltd declared an interim dividend of Rs.6.50/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2018-19 and approved the payment of the same to all the eligible shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the Company as on February 07, 2019, Thursday (Record date fixed for this purpose). 

    The interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on February 15, 2019 (Friday).

  • Jan 28, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Edelweiss Financial Services shares fell over 6 percent intraday after global brokerage house Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform, citing higher provisioning cover. Read more

  • Jan 28, 12:55 PM (IST)

    India replaces Japan as 2nd top steel producer: worldsteel

    India has replaced Japan as world's second largest steel producing country, while China is the largest producer of crude steel accounting for more than 51 percent of production, according to World Steel Association.
    The global steel body in its latest report noted that China's crude steel output jumped 6.6 per cent to 928.3 million tonnes (MT) in 2018 from 870.9  MT in 2017. China's share increased from 50.3 per cent in 2017 to 51.3 per cent in 2018.

  • Jan 28, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Among top losers on Sensex are three financials: ICICI Bank (down 5%), Yes Bank (down 4.6%) and Bajaj Finance (down 3%). 

  • Jan 28, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Godrej Properties slipped 2.6 percent intraday despite company reported a net profit for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

    The company's Q3 consolidated net profit was at Rs 41.6 crore against loss of Rs 54.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

    Revenue of the company was up 27 percent at Rs 340.1 crore versus Rs 267.4 crore.

    EBITDA loss was at Rs 38.7 crore versus loss of Rs 60.5 crore, while other income was up at Rs 90.6 crore versus Rs 41 crore

  • Jan 28, 12:26 PM (IST)

  • Jan 28, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Elara Capital on Maruti Suzuki

    While Q3 margin disappointed, we expect it to improve in Q4, owing to higher volume, we assume ~13% QoQ growth, lower seasonal discounts and favourable commodities. We are impressed by Maruti’s sustained market share gains despite increased competition (YTD FY19 share up 140bp in PV). We cut our EPS by 7-11% over FY19-21E to factor in lower margin.

    We reiterate Buy with a new TP of INR 7,827 from INR 9,128 based on 23x ([from 25x] and at a 12% discount to the past three-year average as growth slows) weighted average FY20-21E P/E as we roll forward. Key risks remain sustained industry slowdown and market share loss in PV.

  • Jan 28, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Market update: Sensex is down 324.21 points or 0.90% at 35701.33, and the Nifty down 106.60 points or 0.99% at 10673.90.

    About 412 shares have advanced, 1780 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

  • Jan 28, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has partnered with Greaves Cotton Limited to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions.

    As a part of this partnership, Greaves Cotton Limited will provide affordable last-mile mobility solutions through BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra. These powertrains will be used in Mahindra 3 wheelers.

  • Jan 28, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Narnolia's view on L&T:

    Going forward, we expect the execution might be slow down in Q4FY19 and H1FY20 on account of general election but for the full year FY19 we maintain our estimates. On the order inflow front management has seen healthy order pipeline of Rs160000 Cr and management has maintained order inflow guidance at 10-12%. Refusal of buyback by SEBI is set back for the company/investors but management is discussing the matter internally and will take appropriate decision on buyback. Management is not looking at special dividend as of now to compensate buyback.

    We maintain our estimates for FY19 and FY20 and continue to recommend BUY on the stock with target price Rs.1798/share. We value LT standalone business at Rs.1233 (24x FY20 EPS) and subsidiaries at Rs.565 per share.

  • Jan 28, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Just In | Tata Steel's step-down subsidiary — T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.(TSGH) has executed definitive agreements to divest its entire equity stake held in NSH (100%) and TSTH (67.9%) to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS Group Co., Ltd (HBIS) and the balance 30% will be held by TSGH. TSGH is a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of T. Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd which in turn is a WOS of Tata Steel Limited. 

  • Jan 28, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Nifty Pharma is down over 2.6 percent as all of its constituents stocks in the red. Cipla and Cadila Healthcare are trading near their respective 52-week low. Piramal Enterprises Limited is the biggest loser, down over 7 percent. 

  • Jan 28, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Nifty Media index is trading about 6 percent higher, thanks to above 14 percent rise in Zee Entertainment Ltd. This is despite other entities of Essel Group, Zee Media and Dish TV are trading at deep discounts. Zee Media and Network18 have touched their 52-week low in the process. 

