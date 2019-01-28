Closing Bell: Sensex ends 368 points lower, Nifty below 10,700; Zee Ent surges 15%

Live now
Jan 28, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices slipped 1 percent but off day's low with Nifty finished below 10,700 level, while Sensex closed 368 points lower.
The Sensex was down 368.84 points at 35656.70, while Nifty was down 119 points at 10661.50. About 618 shares have advanced, 1933 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, TCS, Coal India and L&T are the top gainers on the Nifty, while Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are among major loser on the Nifty.
Among the sectors pharma index lost 2.5 percent, while metal, auto, bank, energy, FMCG and Infra lost 1 percent each. Meanwhile, IT index has provided some support as it gained 0.5 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap index lost nearly 2 percent each.
The index witnessed a bearish candle on the weekly charts and going forward it would be difficult for the index to surpass 11000 levels convincingly in a hurry.
Zensar Technologies Q3 result: Net profit was up at Rs 12.1 crore against Rs 0.3 crore. Revenue at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore, YoY.
Volatility is expected to further increase as we head towards January F&O expiry when traders will roll over their positions from January series to February series.
Just IN | Audit of Dr Reddy's API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda (Nalgonda District), by the USFDA, has been completed and issued a Form 483 with one observation.
Shrikant Chouhan Nifty failed to cross 10,990 on January 21. Rather, it closed lower below the 10800, which is negative for the market.
Wockhardt Q3 result: Consolidated net loss at Rs 71.1 crore against loss of Rs 40.8 crore. Revenue up 4% at Rs 1,046 crore versus Rs 1,005.3 crore, YoY.
RBL Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 36% at Rs 225.2 crore, NII up 40% at Rs 655.1 crore. Gross NPA at Rs 695.5 crore and net NPA at Rs 358.2 crore.
Market Update: Indian indices are continue to trade lower in the afternoon session with Nifty trading around 10,650 level.
At 13:54 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 406.19 points at 35619.35, while Nifty is down 131.80 points at 10648.70. About 453 shares have advanced, 1900 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged
Canara Bank Q3 result: Net profit at Rs 317.5 crore, gross NPA at 10.25 percent, net NPA at 6.37 percent.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.16 per dollar.
Just In: Rane Brake Lining Ltd declared an interim dividend of Rs.6.50/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2018-19 and approved the payment of the same to all the eligible shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the Company as on February 07, 2019, Thursday (Record date fixed for this purpose).
The interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on February 15, 2019 (Friday).
A couple of measures like providing tax benefits to pensioners and/or lowering of interest rates on housing loans to woo middle class can also be considered, said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities
Buzzing: Edelweiss Financial Services shares fell over 6 percent intraday after global brokerage house Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform, citing higher provisioning cover. Read more
India replaces Japan as 2nd top steel producer: worldsteel
India has replaced Japan as world's second largest steel producing country, while China is the largest producer of crude steel accounting for more than 51 percent of production, according to World Steel Association.
The global steel body in its latest report noted that China's crude steel output jumped 6.6 per cent to 928.3 million tonnes (MT) in 2018 from 870.9 MT in 2017. China's share increased from 50.3 per cent in 2017 to 51.3 per cent in 2018.
Among top losers on Sensex are three financials: ICICI Bank (down 5%), Yes Bank (down 4.6%) and Bajaj Finance (down 3%).
For the counter-trend rally to unfold Nifty needs to get past 10,985 levels convincingly. If that happens, then we may see the index initially heading towards 11349 levels.
Buzzing: Shares of Godrej Properties slipped 2.6 percent intraday despite company reported a net profit for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
The company's Q3 consolidated net profit was at Rs 41.6 crore against loss of Rs 54.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company was up 27 percent at Rs 340.1 crore versus Rs 267.4 crore.
EBITDA loss was at Rs 38.7 crore versus loss of Rs 60.5 crore, while other income was up at Rs 90.6 crore versus Rs 41 crore
Elara Capital on Maruti Suzuki
While Q3 margin disappointed, we expect it to improve in Q4, owing to higher volume, we assume ~13% QoQ growth, lower seasonal discounts and favourable commodities. We are impressed by Maruti’s sustained market share gains despite increased competition (YTD FY19 share up 140bp in PV). We cut our EPS by 7-11% over FY19-21E to factor in lower margin.
We reiterate Buy with a new TP of INR 7,827 from INR 9,128 based on 23x ([from 25x] and at a 12% discount to the past three-year average as growth slows) weighted average FY20-21E P/E as we roll forward. Key risks remain sustained industry slowdown and market share loss in PV.
Most global brokerage firms are of the view that Zee Entertainment is on track to deliver strong double-digit growth in the near future, and the recent correction seen in the stock price has made risk-to-reward ratio favourable for investors.
Market update: Sensex is down 324.21 points or 0.90% at 35701.33, and the Nifty down 106.60 points or 0.99% at 10673.90.
About 412 shares have advanced, 1780 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has partnered with Greaves Cotton Limited to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions.
As a part of this partnership, Greaves Cotton Limited will provide affordable last-mile mobility solutions through BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra. These powertrains will be used in Mahindra 3 wheelers.
Dolly Khanna tweaks stake in 14 companies while the stocks fell 5-26% in 4 months
Kshitij Anand The portfolio of Chennai-based Dolly and Rajiv Khanna, who have a reputation of spotting value in small and midcap space, increased or decreased their stake in as many as 14 companies.
Narnolia's view on L&T:
Going forward, we expect the execution might be slow down in Q4FY19 and H1FY20 on account of general election but for the full year FY19 we maintain our estimates. On the order inflow front management has seen healthy order pipeline of Rs160000 Cr and management has maintained order inflow guidance at 10-12%. Refusal of buyback by SEBI is set back for the company/investors but management is discussing the matter internally and will take appropriate decision on buyback. Management is not looking at special dividend as of now to compensate buyback.
We maintain our estimates for FY19 and FY20 and continue to recommend BUY on the stock with target price Rs.1798/share. We value LT standalone business at Rs.1233 (24x FY20 EPS) and subsidiaries at Rs.565 per share.
Just In | Tata Steel's step-down subsidiary — T S Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.(TSGH) has executed definitive agreements to divest its entire equity stake held in NSH (100%) and TSTH (67.9%) to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS Group Co., Ltd (HBIS) and the balance 30% will be held by TSGH. TSGH is a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of T. Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd which in turn is a WOS of Tata Steel Limited.
Nifty Pharma is down over 2.6 percent as all of its constituents stocks in the red. Cipla and Cadila Healthcare are trading near their respective 52-week low. Piramal Enterprises Limited is the biggest loser, down over 7 percent.
Nifty Media index is trading about 6 percent higher, thanks to above 14 percent rise in Zee Entertainment Ltd. This is despite other entities of Essel Group, Zee Media and Dish TV are trading at deep discounts. Zee Media and Network18 have touched their 52-week low in the process.