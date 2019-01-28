App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If Nifty closes below 10,550 on Budget day, it could revert to 10k: Kotak Securities

Below 10800, Nifty could fall back to 10690 with minor support at 10740, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shrikant Chouhan

Nifty failed to cross 10,990 on January 21. Rather, it closed lower below the 10800, which is negative for the market.

Bulls failed to encash initial gains of the previous week and a last attempt to conquer 10,990 on January 25 also resulted in heavy hammering towards the end.

Below 10,800, Nifty could fall back to 10,690 with minor support at 10,740. A heavy sell-off could begin if Nifty closes below 10,690 on January 28.

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

Below 10,690, Nifty is likely to fall to 10,550-10,500 minimum.

However, after the sell-off we witnessed last week, until Nifty is not crossing the level of 10,990, technically market would remain weak and of sell-on-rise nature.

Confusion is hovering, possibly because of India VIX, which is trading at a neutral level i.e. at 17.50. In the previous week, we were of the view that before an announcement of the interim Budget, the market would move to 11,200 levels, which was the final target for current corrective upmove.

It would have helped India VIX to move towards the lower boundary at 14 or 13. That could also be possible on the Budget day and we must be cautious if it comes.

For the week, be stock-specific till January 31 and on February 1 if Nifty finishes below 10,550, then it would send the market to retest the level of 10,000 (previous lows) in the coming month.

The author is a senior VP - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.