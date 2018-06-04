Closing Bell: Sensex down over 200 pts, Nifty ends below 10,650; banks drag

Live now
Jun 04, 2018
That is a wrap on today's coverage from D-Street on Moneycontrol.
Podcast | Sensex slips over 200 points; Nifty50 holds 10,600 levels
The S&P BSE Realty index slipped 3.2 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Power index which was down 2.3 percent, and the S&P BSE Telecom index closed 1.95 percent lower.
Rupee Closing: The rupee wiped out all its gains in morning trade itself, closing down 5 paise at 67.11 against the US dollar. It appreciated up to 66.85 intraday following positive trend in equities.
Technical View: Nifty forms a strong bearish candle; avoid long bets for now
Analysts advise investors to avoid long positions for now and stay on sidelines till MPC meet is over. Hawkish commentary from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could lead to a knee-jerk reaction on D-Street.
Banks drag Sensex 215 pts, Nifty below 10,700 ahead of RBI policy; Midcap continues to dip
Now all eyes are on Monetary Policy Committee's rate decision scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. Largely expectations are status quo on policy rates but the commentary would be keenly watched, experts said.
Technical Outlook: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said.
The Nifty opened with a significant gap on the upside, only to attract fresh round of selling at higher levels. In terms of price patterns, with the gap up opening, the index completed last leg of a bearish wedge pattern. As the day progressed, the bears managed to break the pattern on the downside. This resulted in a sustained fall till the end of the day.
Fibonacci retracement reveals that the bearish pattern has been formed at 61.8 percent retracement mark, which is a high probability level to expect reversal. Thus the pullback over last couple of weeks looks complete at today’s high of 10,770.
Hence, hereon, the Nifty is expected travel towards south. On the downside, 10,594-10,558 is a key support zone, below which larger downside will be confirmed. Overall, 10,300-10,160 will be the short term targets to watch out for.
PNB in Focus: Fitch Ratings has downgraded PNB's viability rating to 'B' but maintained rating Watch Negative.
RBI Policy Expectations: India Ratings believes the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will keep the policy rate unchanged in its upcoming review.
Although the MPC minutes from April’s policy review indicate a potential shift in the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity stance to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ from current ‘neutral’ stance, the agency believes the MPC will wait for the outturn of monsoon and its distribution, and further movement in crude oil prices before deciding on the rate hike.
In the interim, financial market conditions have already tightened. A mix of global and domestic factors such as risk aversion among global investors, crude oil price volatility, higher borrowing by the state governments and a likely fiscal slippage by the central government has driven the bond yields higher. The 91-day Treasury bill rates increased to 6.4 percent in May 2018 from 6.11 percent in April 2018, while the 10-year G-sec rate rose to 7.88 percent from 7.15 percent during the same period.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices ended sharply lower after the rally in previous week, weighed largely by banking & financials.
The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 215.37 points to 35,011.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 67.70 points to 10,628.50 while the Nifty Midcap index shed over 1 percent.
About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. Nifty Bank shed 435 points.
Leel Electricals, PC Jeweller, Kwality, Rain Commodities, Delta Corp, HEG, Graphite India, KEC International, TVS Motor, Escorts, Equitas Holdings, down up to 16 percent.
Vakrangee, Atlanta, Man Infra, Lemon Tree, Hexaware and Jubilant Foodworks gained up to 5 percent.
Market slip further: The benchmark indices slipped further in the final hour of trading as Sensex was down 225 points trading below 35,000.
Dr Reddys Labs, Infosys, M&M, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries are the top gainers on the Sensex, while losers are HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp and HUL .
Should investors look at retail bond issuances now?
Bond investors have been hit hard over the past one-and-a-half year. For those in fixed deposits, the interest rates have been low and bond fund investors have been worried due to tepid returns on account of rising bond yields.
DHFL raises nearly Rs 11,000 crore: Housing financier DHFL has raised over Rs 10,944 crore through public issue of bonds which had open for subscription in May.
The public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened on May 22, had an issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 9,000 crore aggregating up to Rs 12,000 crore.
ICRA pegs wind energy capacity addition at 3-3.5 GW in FY'19: Wind energy capacity addition is estimated at about 3-3.5 GW in FY2019 and the viability of bid tariffs and inter-state connectivity will be key headwinds for developers, ratings agency ICRA said today.
The project awards so far are expected to improve the capacity addition in the wind power segment to about 3 to 3.5 GW in FY2019 against 1.7 GW in FY2018, ICRA said in a statement.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) along with the distribution utilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have awarded wind-power capacity of 7.6 GW over the past 15 months and another 10 GW each are proposed to be awarded in FY2019 and FY2020, reported PTI.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon trade, with the Sensex falling more than 150 points and the Nifty breaking 10,650 levels due to further correction in banks.
Nifty Bank index plunged 400 points as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI are top contributors to the index fall, which are down 1-2 percent.
HUL, Indiabulls Housing, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Power Grid slipped up to 3 percent.
Reliance Industries (up 1.17 percent), Infosys (0.89 percent) and ITC (up 0.4 percent) managed to cap some losses.
The BSE Sensex dropped 199.96 points to 35,027.30 and the NSE Nifty dipped 66.20 points to 10,630. Nifty Midcap slipped over a percent as about four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Drug Launch: Lupin announced the launch of its generic Methylergonovine Maleate tablets USP, 0.2 mg, in the US.
Methylergonovine Maleate tablet is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Methergine. It is indicated for the prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.
The drug had annual sales of approximately $71.5 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT April 2018.
COMMENT-Q4 results show silver linings in several sectors, marred by large banking sector cloud
Earnings in the final quarter of FY18 were marked by sustained traction and the prospect of capex in consumption-facing businesses, infrastructure spending by the government, and strong growth in commodity-driven companies and digital-ready information technology players.
CAD may widen: India Ratings and Research believes a combination of elevated crude oil price and weak rupee, if sustained for more than a quarter, will have an adverse impact on India’s current account position, inflation, monetary policy stance and fiscal balance.
"If crude basket averages USD68-72.86/bbl and rupee averages 66.6-67/USD for FY19, the current account deficit could widen $22 billion-31 billion in FY19," it said.
Wholesale inflation could also increase 70-80bp from the agency’s current forecast of 3.4 percent and retail inflation 30-35bp from its current forecast of 4.3 percent, according to the rating agency.
Market Update: The market is mildly under pressure amid consolidation in afternoon trade, with the Nifty struggling below 10,700 levels.
Banks are pulling the market lower as the Nifty Bank index slips 300 points while Midcap index extends losses to 150 points.
Breaking News: MK Jain has been appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for three years.
He is currently the Managing Director and CEO of IDBI Bank.
Acquisition: Huhtamaki PPL has completed the acquisition of the business of Ajanta Packaging, India in terms of the business transfer agreement and other related documents executed between the company and Ajanta Packaging, India.
Europe Update: European markets opened higher, amid a slew of corporate news, and despite an anti-immigration party winning an election in euro zone country Slovenia over the weekend.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE gained more than half a percent.
Crude Update: Crude oil futures traded flat. The market was weighed down by US output climbing to a record-high and expectations that OPEC members will raise supplies.
Global benchmark Brent was up 0.05 percent at $76.83 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.09 percent to $65.87 a barrel. Last week, the market lost around 3 percent, adding to a near 5-percent decline from a week before, reports Reuters.
Market Update: The market continued to trade in a narrow range with the Nifty hovering around 10,700 levels despite strong global cues. Investors await monsoon progress and monitor the movement in rupee and crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex rose 31.08 points to 35,258.34 and the NSE Nifty fell 0.10 points to 10,696.10. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
For RBI, it's a choice between a rate hike now and August
The anticipated increase could put a dent in growth, which has recovered after blows from the November 2016 demonetisation and the bumpy July 2017 launch of a national goods and services tax.
Buzzing: Whirlpool of India share price gained after the company said in line with the strategic priority for Whirlpool to expand the cooking & built-in appliance portfolio, the board approved a proposal to enter into a strategic joint venture with Elica and acquire 49 percent equity in Elica PB India Pvt Ltd.
As part of the Joint Venture, Elica PB India will manufacture and distribute cooking and built-in appliances under the Whirlpool brand in India.
Elica PB India is a subsidiary of Elica SpA Italy and has been operating in India since 2010.
"The parties expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2018," the company said.
"The cooking and built-in appliance space is poised for very strong growth in India based on increasing consumer demand. Whirlpool aims to expand its portfolio of innovative products with Elica’s impressive capabilities in consumer insights, design, manufacturing and also broaden its distribution," Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director of Whirlpool India said.
Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha, said quality of the auditing firm is something people should pay heed to. "An auditor who resigns at the last minute, especially without reason, should definitely be penalised."