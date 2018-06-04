Closing Bell: Sensex down over 200 pts, Nifty ends below 10,650; banks drag

Technical Outlook: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said.

The Nifty opened with a significant gap on the upside, only to attract fresh round of selling at higher levels. In terms of price patterns, with the gap up opening, the index completed last leg of a bearish wedge pattern. As the day progressed, the bears managed to break the pattern on the downside. This resulted in a sustained fall till the end of the day.

Fibonacci retracement reveals that the bearish pattern has been formed at 61.8 percent retracement mark, which is a high probability level to expect reversal. Thus the pullback over last couple of weeks looks complete at today’s high of 10,770.

Hence, hereon, the Nifty is expected travel towards south. On the downside, 10,594-10,558 is a key support zone, below which larger downside will be confirmed. Overall, 10,300-10,160 will be the short term targets to watch out for.