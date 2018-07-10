Closing Bell: Last hour surge helps Sensex close 300 points higher, Nifty just below 10,950

Market at Close A strong upmove on the market through the day was followed by an even stronger end, backed by surge in the last hour in index heavweights as well as midcap stocks.

The Sensex managed to hold on to 36,000-mark that it reclaimed in the opening tick, while the Nifty has managed to end around 10,950-mark.

The Sensex is up 304.90 points or 0.85% at 36239.62, while the Nifty is up 94.40 points or 0.87% at 10947.30. The market breadth was positive as 1,652 shares advanced, against a decline of 968 shares, while 153 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices have ended in the green, with big gains seen in auto, energy, metals as well as PSU banks that surged the most. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by around a percent.

Reliance Industries, Wipro, GAIL and Hindalco were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HPCL and IOC lost the most.