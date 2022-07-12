English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Chart of the Day: The rupee-rouble trade is growing

    India’s imports from Russia outstrip exports and the trade deficit with the country has increased over the past two years. As of March, the trade deficit has more than doubled.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed settlement of global trade to be done in Indian rupees which is expected to reduce the need for dollars. To start with, this measure is seen as boosting trade with Russia, which has increased sharply ever since Russia and Ukraine went to war.

    India’s imports from Russia outstrip exports and the trade deficit with the country has increased over the past two years. As of March, the trade deficit has more than doubled.

    Imports from Russia are dominated by petroleum products and fertilisers, two key commodities currently causing pain to India due to a spike in prices. That said, oil imports from Russia work out cheaper through a bilateral arrangement which explains the sharp rise in them.

    Further, the move to allow trade settlement in rupees is expected to further boost trade with Russia as such transactions can bypass the sanctions imposed on the country. The need for US dollars too reduces for both the countries involved.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #exchange rate #Russia
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 09:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.