    Cash Market | Cipla ready for a leg-up

    Cipla has corrected significantly from the top and has broken out of the falling trendline

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    November 30, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Cipla | CMP: Rs 1,146.05 | The scrip ended in the red even as the company reported a 10.9 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 788.9 crore for the quarter ended September, which was above the street expectation of Rs 771.3 crore. The drugmaker reported a 5.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,828.4 crore, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 5,723.9 crore. The beat in the topline of the company was triggered by a better-than-expected performance in the North America business in the September quarter.

