Capital goods and engineering earnings preview: Execution to pick up, margins to stabilise in Q3

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

While valuation comfort, robust balance sheets, and strong order inflows determined stock-specific rerating till now, the way forward will move on easing inflation concerns, cooling commodity prices, and peak-out in interest rates being in sight

Strong opening order books, execution pick-up, normalising supply chain situation and continued demand are seen helping infrastructure, capital goods and engineering companies post decent figures in the December quarter.

Overall, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KEC InternationalBharat Electronics and Cochin Shipyard are expected to remain focused on working capital and cash flow management amid better execution and concentrate on receivables collections, said ICICI Securities.

Besides, product-oriented companies like SKF India, ABB IndiaElgi Equipment, and AIA Engineering, which have strong balance sheets, zero debt and healthy cash balances are likely to benefit as demand gradually returns to normal, the domestic brokerage firm added.

Elara Securities pointed out that major capital goods companies, excluding L&T, have announced cumulative orders of Rs 415 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of FY23, up 240 percent year-on-year (YoY), the highest quarterly rate in the past eight years.

Revenue of capital goods companies in its coverage is likely to grow at 8 percent YoY in Q3 FY23 on higher order-book and improved execution, the brokerage firm added.