Buy Zee Entertainment, target Rs 521: Rupak De

Zee Entertainment has given a consolidation breakout on the weekly chart which suggests growing optimism in the stock. In addition, Zee has moved above 50-EMA on the daily chart.

Also, on the daily chart, the price has given a symmetrical triangle breakout. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 475-480 for the target of Rs 521 with a stop loss below Rs 458.

The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.