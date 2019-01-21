App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro, target Rs 398: Rudra Shares

Momentum indicators are suggesting that upward movement is likely to continue. Thus, the stock can be bought at CMP and on any dip till Rs 325 for medium-term gain.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Wipro
Answer: Wipro
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

Wipro has been trading in a range since 2014 and has recently given a breakout. Monthly RSI has started trading in a bullish zone for the first time after 2015.

On the daily chart, a long bullish candle has formed after a phase of consolidation and prices are tagging above upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators are suggesting that upward movement is likely to continue. Thus, the stock can be bought at CMP and on any dip till Rs 325 for medium-term gain.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

related news

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Stocks Views #Wipro

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.