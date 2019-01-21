Buy Wipro, target Rs 398: Rudra Shares

Manali Bhatia

Wipro has been trading in a range since 2014 and has recently given a breakout. Monthly RSI has started trading in a bullish zone for the first time after 2015.

On the daily chart, a long bullish candle has formed after a phase of consolidation and prices are tagging above upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators are suggesting that upward movement is likely to continue. Thus, the stock can be bought at CMP and on any dip till Rs 325 for medium-term gain.