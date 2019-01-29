App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro, target Rs 385: Vinay Rajani

We recommend buying the stock between CMP and Rs 340 for the target of Rs 390 and keep a stop loss at Rs 335 on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Vinay Rajani

Wipro has recently registered a new 52-week high with higher volumes. IT sector has been outperforming for the last one month. The stock has already posted its quarterly results which were good.

The stock has broken out from its bullish “Cup and handle” pattern on the weekly charts. It is now trading above all important moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between CMP and Rs 340 for the target of Rs 390 and keep a stop loss at Rs 335 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Stocks Views #Wipro

